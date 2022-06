PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Prattsburgh man has been arrested for allegedly raping a victim under 15 years old, according to New York State Police. Neil Shaw, 47, was arrested by State Police out of Bath on June 13, 2022, for a rape that occurred in early February. Police say that the victim was known to Shaw before the incident occurred and that they performed a DNA report that identified Shaw as the perpetrator. According to police, when they went to arrest Shaw he resisted.

PRATTSBURGH, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO