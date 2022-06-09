ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

New Atlantic General Hospital leader hits ground running

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Owrey focusing on recruitment, projects, more. On his fourth day on the job, Atlantic General Hospital President and CEO Donald Owrey settled in Monday morning behind an organized desk peppered with stacks of introductory paperwork and other work items. The cream-colored walls of his second floor office, tucked...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces $15 million for MD 90 improvements to advance ‘Reach The Beach’ plan

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced $15 million to advance the state’s long-term “Reach the Beach” plan with safety, access, and congestion relief projects along MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) in Worcester County. The funds enable the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to accelerate planning and move to the design phase for improvements along the 12-mile stretch … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $15 million for MD 90 improvements to advance ‘Reach The Beach’ plan" The post Governor Hogan announces $15 million for MD 90 improvements to advance ‘Reach The Beach’ plan appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Ocean City Today

Maryland investing in 'Reach the Beach' highway campaign

(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Community policing at Sesame Street by the Sea

Community policing - The Silver Lake bridge was Tranquility Base. I was kicking it off the bumper of my 4Runner Sunday morning waiting for Chicken Chase 5K runners to reach the one-mile mark after a 7:30 a.m. start on Saulsbury Street in Dewey. Rehoboth police officer Tyler Whitman was there for traffic control. I saw and heard Tyler talking to a solo fisherman across the street, not about reasons why he shouldn’t fish there; they were actually talking about fishing. Then, like an Ernest Hemingway story captured in a Norman Rockwell painting, the fisherman, wearing a neck bandanna like a golden retriever out for the morning walk, handed Officer Whitman his cellphone to take a photo of him and his morning catch. I sneaked a snap, then blasted the photo to social media. People said it was frameable, which sounds like crime story lingo, but it was just a muppet morning moment at Sesame Street by the Sea.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean Pines, MD
City
Ocean City, MD
City
Berlin, MD
State
Pennsylvania State
Cape Gazette

Beebe relocates walk-in care site to new hospital

With a snip of the scissors by Dr. Luis Castro, a ribbon was cut June 9 to open the Beebe Healthcare walk-in care facility at the new Specialty Surgical Hospital off Warrington Road and Healthy Way near Rehoboth Beach. The center has been relocated from the adjacent Route 24 Beebe...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
delawarepublic.org

New nonprofit 'Sussex Pride" forms to help LGBTQ residents in Sussex County

There’s a new nonprofit popping up that can offer resources for the LGBTQ community. Sussex Pride recently launched at the Metropolitan Community Church in Rehoboth Beach. A former CAMP Rehoboth director, David Mariner, is heading up the new organization. “Our mission is to support, celebrate and strengthen the LGBTQ...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Ambulatory Care#Health Care Services#Upmc
NBC Washington

Road Crew Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-70 in Maryland

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a road crew worker on Interstate 70 in Washington County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said. Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights was working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70 west of Route 66 when he was struck before 4:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Police Investigating Serious Stabbing in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A person was sent to Shock Trauma after being stabbed early Sunday morning in Ocean City. Ocean City police say the stabbing happened around 4 a.m., near the 200 block of 8th St. When police arrived they found the victim with a serious stab wound. They were flown to Shock Trauma for treatment.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury fire crew rescues kitten

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Fire Department recently helped rescue a kitten. A couple came into the fire department saying they heard meowing from the front of their minivan. Members of Station 16 were able to safely remove the little guy, and we’re told the kitten has already found his forever home.
SALISBURY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Bay Sees Second Major Marina Fire in 3 Days

Just three days after a fire at Podickory Point marina on the Bay’s Western Shore destroyed two boats and damaged three more, a large marina fire broke out at Great Oak Landing Marina on the Eastern Shore. On Sunday around 2 a.m., a 42-foot powerboat caught fire at the...
WBOC

Delmarva Mourns Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard at Vigil

SALISBURY, Md. - Crowds filled the parking lot of the Perdue Stadium Monday night to honor Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard at a candle light vigil. Hilliard, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, which included a decade with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, was gunned down late Sunday night while serving warrants on a suspect in Pittsville. That suspect, Austin J. Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Md., is charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with Hilliard's death.
DELMAR, MD
Cape Gazette

Rieley seeks re-election to Sussex council

Sussex County Councilman John Rieley is getting his campaign for the District 5 seat into full gear. He will face Keller Hopkins, a member of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission, in the Sept. 13 Republican primary. Because of redistricting, District 5 boundaries are essentially new. The old District...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Higher Ground Outreach cleans up Tent City

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Higher Ground Outreach held a clean up day for the homeless tent city in Georgetown. The group, made up of two volunteers from Higher Ground and four of the residents in tent city, removed a total of 80 bags. We want to hear your good news,...
GEORGETOWN, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy