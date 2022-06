RIDGEFIELD, WA — Clark-Cowlitz Fire & Rescue rescued a father and his two young daughters from the Lewis River, Saturday afternoon, near Ridgefield. The man told rescuers that they were travelling in motor boat from St. Helen, Ore up the Lewis River, the boat got tangled up with a clump of trees in the river and started taking on water, ultimately capsizing throwing the man and his two girls into the Lewis River.

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO