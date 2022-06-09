ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the gorgeous photos from Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims' wedding

By Charles Curtis
 4 days ago
The festivities are over, and golfer Brooks Koepka and actress Jena Sims are now husband and wife.

Sims posted a bunch of photos and videos in her Instagram Story in the days after the wedding last weekend — which in included a performance by the legendary Ludacris at the reception! — showing how fun it looked, but thanks to a regular IG post on both her and Koepka’s accounts, we can see what they looked like and how happy they were.

It was simply captioned, “Best. Day. Of. My. Life” and they look great. There’s also another photo from the night before:

Congrats!!!

