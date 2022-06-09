A'ja Wilson leads list of top-5 WNBA MVP candidates

As of Thursday, the 2022 WNBA season is a little over one month old. In that time, quite a bit has been learned about mostly every team and its players. We’ve seen some surprisingly disappointing performances thus far from multiple franchises, but also a few teams that have put forth unexpectedly good starts to the season.

The catalysts for those successful teams are players whose performances on the court are slowly moving them into WNBA MVP consideration at this juncture. Let’s take a look at the ladies who could potentially be bringing home some hardware later in the season.

5

Elena Delle Donne - Washington Mystics

MVP Odds: +3000

We aren’t penalizing injury management when considering WNBA awards, are we? We shouldn’t, and the fact that EDD has been as impactful and dominant despite resting a few games speaks volumes to her first true season back from injury.

There aren’t many who strike fear in opposing teams and have Elena’s game-changing ability. Maybe she ends up playing in enough of Washington’s games to merit making the ballot for MVP, maybe she doesn’t. Either way, a healthy EDD is going to continue being one of the top handful of players in the W.

4

Kelsey Plum - Las Vegas Aces

MVP Odds: +750

If someone leads the league in scoring and their team is really good they are likely to get some MVP buzz, which is true in most sports leagues. Kelsey Plum, second in the W in scoring (19.8 ppg) and fourth in assists (6.0) while playing for the team with the best record in the league, should definitely be on the shortlist of candidates for the award.

She’s thriving as a full-time starter under first-year head coach Becky Hammon and it isn’t going unnoticed. There’s a scenario in which the 2021 WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year adds to her hardware collection.

3

Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun

MVP Odds: +3000

There’s something to be said for returning from an Achilles tear and instantly performing at a phenomenal pace. And this isn’t just Thomas finding her groove again, this is her playing arguably the best basketball as a WNBA player so far.

As far as the Connecticut Sun as a whole, it’s an embarrassment of riches to already have last season’s league MVP, Jonquel Jones, share the spotlight with AT while combing for one of the W’s best defenses and teams in general. So long as the Sun are among the top two or three spots in the standings, the best-performing player on that team will have an MVP case. That player is currently Alyssa Thomas, although, Jonquel Jones is coming.

2

Breanna Stewart - Seattle Storm

MVP Odds: +600

Are we at the point where we take Breanna Stewart’s greatness for granted? Not that we dismiss it or anything of that nature, but she’ll consistently have monster nights that result in wins and the general reaction is like, “just Stewie doing Stewie things.” But then you look up and realize she’s leading the W in scoring (20.2 ppg) and doing her usual heavy lifting for a strong Seattle team.

The only thing that’s stood in her way this year seems to be the league’s health and safety protocols, which have limited her to nine of the 11 possible games.

Nevertheless, Stewart has been fantastic when she’s on the court and it’s possible that she could be in play for another MVP award depending on how the season shapes out for the Storm.

1

A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces

MVP Odds: +100

With all due respect to what Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are doing for the Aces this season, the MVP of the team, and league, is currently A’ja Wilson.

You could look at her 16.1 points per game (lowest of career) and figure she’s in a down year, but you’d be mistaken. Wilson is having her most efficient offensive season yet, has become a willing and capable shooter from beyond the arc and has continued to display selflessness in allowing her teammates to cook. Best of all, she is undoubtedly having the most impactful defensive season to this point in her career, which is what has stood out the most.

You take A’ja away from this team and there’s no way they’re first in the standings. Her impact on both ends of the court is so uniquely crucial for Vegas.

