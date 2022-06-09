ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

A'ja Wilson leads list of top-5 WNBA MVP candidates

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6Ieg_0g5oV0lj00

As of Thursday, the 2022 WNBA season is a little over one month old. In that time, quite a bit has been learned about mostly every team and its players. We’ve seen some surprisingly disappointing performances thus far from multiple franchises, but also a few teams that have put forth unexpectedly good starts to the season.

The catalysts for those successful teams are players whose performances on the court are slowly moving them into WNBA MVP consideration at this juncture. Let’s take a look at the ladies who could potentially be bringing home some hardware later in the season.

All odds via Tipico Sportsbook.

5

Elena Delle Donne - Washington Mystics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNPdV_0g5oV0lj00
(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

MVP Odds: +3000

We aren’t penalizing injury management when considering WNBA awards, are we? We shouldn’t, and the fact that EDD has been as impactful and dominant despite resting a few games speaks volumes to her first true season back from injury.

There aren’t many who strike fear in opposing teams and have Elena’s game-changing ability. Maybe she ends up playing in enough of Washington’s games to merit making the ballot for MVP, maybe she doesn’t. Either way, a healthy EDD is going to continue being one of the top handful of players in the W.

4

Kelsey Plum - Las Vegas Aces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UH7t_0g5oV0lj00
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MVP Odds: +750

If someone leads the league in scoring and their team is really good they are likely to get some MVP buzz, which is true in most sports leagues. Kelsey Plum, second in the W in scoring (19.8 ppg) and fourth in assists (6.0) while playing for the team with the best record in the league, should definitely be on the shortlist of candidates for the award.

She’s thriving as a full-time starter under first-year head coach Becky Hammon and it isn’t going unnoticed. There’s a scenario in which the 2021 WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year adds to her hardware collection.

3

Alyssa Thomas - Connecticut Sun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPcgo_0g5oV0lj00
(Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

MVP Odds: +3000

There’s something to be said for returning from an Achilles tear and instantly performing at a phenomenal pace. And this isn’t just Thomas finding her groove again, this is her playing arguably the best basketball as a WNBA player so far.

As far as the Connecticut Sun as a whole, it’s an embarrassment of riches to already have last season’s league MVP, Jonquel Jones, share the spotlight with AT while combing for one of the W’s best defenses and teams in general. So long as the Sun are among the top two or three spots in the standings, the best-performing player on that team will have an MVP case. That player is currently Alyssa Thomas, although, Jonquel Jones is coming.

2

Breanna Stewart - Seattle Storm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzIPy_0g5oV0lj00
(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

MVP Odds: +600

Are we at the point where we take Breanna Stewart’s greatness for granted? Not that we dismiss it or anything of that nature, but she’ll consistently have monster nights that result in wins and the general reaction is like, “just Stewie doing Stewie things.” But then you look up and realize she’s leading the W in scoring (20.2 ppg) and doing her usual heavy lifting for a strong Seattle team.

The only thing that’s stood in her way this year seems to be the league’s health and safety protocols, which have limited her to nine of the 11 possible games.

Nevertheless, Stewart has been fantastic when she’s on the court and it’s possible that she could be in play for another MVP award depending on how the season shapes out for the Storm.

1

A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtThH_0g5oV0lj00
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MVP Odds: +100

With all due respect to what Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are doing for the Aces this season, the MVP of the team, and league, is currently A’ja Wilson.

You could look at her 16.1 points per game (lowest of career) and figure she’s in a down year, but you’d be mistaken. Wilson is having her most efficient offensive season yet, has become a willing and capable shooter from beyond the arc and has continued to display selflessness in allowing her teammates to cook. Best of all, she is undoubtedly having the most impactful defensive season to this point in her career, which is what has stood out the most.

You take A’ja away from this team and there’s no way they’re first in the standings. Her impact on both ends of the court is so uniquely crucial for Vegas.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball standout is reportedly on trade block

It appears as if former UNC basketball standout Danny Green is going to have a new home next season in the NBA. After spending another season in Philadelphia, the 76ers are reportedly shopping the forward ahead of the 2022 NBA draft later this month. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor released his annual draft guide focusing on this year and he had an interesting nugget regarding the 76ers. He has Philadelphia drafting Blake Wesley out of Notre Dame at No. 23 overall but in there noted that Green is a player that is being brought up in trade talks including the No. 23 overall...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis makes surprise trip to see current UNC commits

While UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is in the middle of a key offseason, he continues to show support for future Tar Heels all around the country. In this case, he even went outside of the country to visit two key future North Carolina prospects. Team USA Basketball is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship down in Tijuana and are fresh off of a semi-final win on Saturday. But, earlier this week, Davis made a visit to watch and support incoming UNC freshman Seth Trimble and 2023 UNC commit GG Jackson, both on the USA roster. Even though both players...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gonzaga and Michigan State reportedly trying to revive basketball games on aircraft carriers

The return of Tom Cruise to the big screen as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick could be influencing a return to one of the more iconic college basketball locales in recent history. According to tweets from both Jon Rothstein and Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Gonzaga and Michigan State could be looking at reviving the now defunct carrier games from over a decade ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA fans crushed referee Tony Brothers for calling a foul on an obvious Jordan Poole flop

Theoretically, the NBA Finals should have the league’s best referees working the games. The NBA, instead, opted to give Tony Brothers a Game 5 assignment. The controversial official was having a quiet night (by his standards) for much of the Game 5 matchup between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. But that all changed in the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Elena Delle Donne
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Becky Hammon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC showing interest in four-star 2023 center

With two commitments in the 2023 class, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff are off to a great start for that recruiting cycle. The commitments of five-star recruits G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher are setting a foundation for the class as UNC has their eyes on a few other prospects in 2023. And now they have added a new name to their recruiting board. Four-star center Jazz Gardner is the latest prospect to draw interest from the Tar Heels according to a report. The Hacienda Heights, California native is hearing from UNC in his recruitment according to Andrew Slater of Pro...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson QB wins MVP in championship game of 7-on-7 league

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still having success on the football field. Playing in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league, the 25-year-old Bryant led the Zappers to a championship on Saturday, defeating the Bored Apes, 42-24. In the championship game, Bryant completed 84.6% of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance led him to be crowned the MVP of the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Controlled Football (@fcfl) Although Bryant said he fell back in love with football this year, before...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Mvp#Mvp#Edd
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Sabrina Ionescu’s WNBA history-making triple double

The legend of Sabrina Ionescu is starting to grow in the WNBA ranks. On Sunday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks legend made history by becoming the youngest player in WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles, and doing so in the shortest amount of time, with the feat accomplished before the third quarter of the New York Liberty’s game against the Chicago Sky came to an end. Ionescu finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists on 9-for-16 shooting, 3-for-6 from 3FG, and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. This performance comes on the heels of another classic from Ionescu last week where she dropped 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists on a historic 10-for-11 shooting. She is the only player in WNBA history to record 25 or more points, eight or more assists, and eight or more rebounds in a game while shooting 90% or better from the field. And again, she reached those numbers during the third quarter. On Sunday afternoon, the sporting world once again celebrated Ionescu on social media, marveling at her performance. Here are some of the best things we saw on Twitter: WNBA History...https://twitter.com/WNBA/status/1536082017640665088...in Record Timehttps://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1536078713036627968The Age Differencehttps://twitter.com/drksportsnews/status/1536075479538622465The Crowd Reactionhttps://twitter.com/MylesEhrlich/status/1536067906177490944Elite Companyhttps://twitter.com/espnW/status/1536077314936668162Coach Graves Approveshttps://twitter.com/GoDucksKG/status/1536067985735131136Behind the Numbershttps://twitter.com/presidual/status/1536079138997489665Built Differenthttps://twitter.com/MillyBeamen/status/1536073705733881857A New GOAT?https://twitter.com/MillyBeamen/status/153607126673771724811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 123: What went wrong in Game 5 of the NBA Finals for Boston, and can they fix it in Game 6?

The Boston Celtics squandered a game that saw Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry go a shocking 0-for-9 from 3-point range in Game 5 of their 2022 NBA Playoffs series with the Dubs, falling 104-94 and to a 2-3 series deficit as a result of Golden State’s role players stepping up when no one on the Celtics did.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball wins big among top-selling NIL merchandise

The world of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) continues to be a large part of the college sports world and will only get bigger and bigger as each year passes. Whether it’s individual deals with student-athletes or bigger deals with the Universities, it’s here to stay. For UNC, it is not only here to stay, it has proven to be a big winner for multiple UNC basketball players. BreakingT is a major player in the NIL game as it has partnered with 150+ student-athletes to generate NIL merchandise. On Monday, it released its nearly one-year to date data for top-selling merchandise and UNC...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills sign former Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers-to-Buffalo Bills pipeline is unofficially on its sixth year and alas—it’s still going strong!. As first reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Monday, Buffalo has signed former Carolina offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal. He, along with what probably feels like an army of former Panthers, now joins the organization’s old defensive coordinator of six seasons in Sean McDermott up north.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy