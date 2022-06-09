ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, OR

Aurora Airport History Lesson

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by Steve Switzer, Charbonneau Civic Affairs. Recently, someone asked me, “What do I really need to know about the airport issue?”. My first draft response took 14 pages. A little excessive? Ok. I went ahead and cut it down to 10. Then I received an e-mail from the Oregon Department...

Portland Tribune

Gambler 500 Rally cleans up Oregon public lands

The annual event mixes crazy cars, environmental service and live music for a fun weekend.The annual Gambler 500 Rally was held in Deschutes County over the June 10-12 weekend, drawing participants from all over Oregon as well as neighboring states and provinces. The informal gathering is known for its outrageous vehicles, usually constructed from wrecks or junk cars, but public service is at the heart of this event. Participants in the Gambler Rally spent their weekend driving on established trails in the Crooked River National Grassland, located near Redmond and Madras. Using GPS applications on their phones, Gamblers...
Portland Tribune

Frustrated with poor conditions, West Linn ponders assuming ownership of Highway 43

Residents are tired of potholes on Willamette Drive, which is managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation. To avoid damage to his electric car when driving on Highway 43, West Linn resident Miki Mehandjiysky "slaloms" around the roadway's numerous potholes. To him, the highway's conditions, especially the southbound side, are more reminiscent of an off-road environment than a major thoroughfare.
WEST LINN, OR
beachconnection.net

Seaside to Get Traffic Improvements - Other Oregon Coast Projects

(Seaside, Oregon) – An area of the north Oregon coast known for its sometimes significant traffic jams will be getting some help from Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) soon. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium) ODOT spokesman Angela Beers Seydel said new signals and turn lanes are coming to U.S....
SEASIDE, OR
WWEEK

Beaverton’s Bargarten and Gustav’s in Clackamas Will Close for Good This Summer

Two more restaurants in a long-standing local German chain are shutting their doors, whittling away at the remaining living legacy of the beloved Der Rheinlander on Sandy. On May 31, the operator of both Gustav’s Clackamas location and Bargarten in Beaverton quietly posted a goodbye letter on both businesses’ websites. Eater Portland first reported the news.
BEAVERTON, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to a Gun Policy Reversal by Betsy Johnson

The ideas conference TEDxPortland and gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson are in a tight race for who had the worse week. Johnson’s unscheduled May 27 appearance at TEDx prompted jeers from the crowd outraged by her votes against gun control bills, a sudden effort by Johnson to shift her position on the issue (One Question, WW, June 1), and seven complaints to the Oregon Department of Justice about whether TEDx violated tax laws barring nonprofits from participating in political campaigns. (The Justice Department forwarded the complaints to the IRS.) Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Quiet Zone, Downtown Arch Nearly Complete; City Seeks Time Capsule Ideas

Construction work on the Grant Street Arch and downtown Canby quiet zone project is nearly complete, the city reported recently, although work has been delayed due to weather. City Administrator Scott Archer provided an update to Mayor Brian Hodson and the Canby City Council during a meeting last month. Funded...
CANBY, OR
KDRV

Army Corps adjusts Columbia River for atmospheric river

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) says today federal water managers are changing release and storage schedules at several Pacific Northwest dams. It says the changes come from a late season atmospheric river that started Thursday as, "Significant amounts of rainfall have fallen across the Columbia River Basin filling reservoirs and rivers."
opb.org

Oregon scientists will use parasitic wasp to control invasive pest damaging fruit crops

Your browser does not support the audio element. Starting next month in Marion county, scientists at Oregon State University will release a parasitic species of wasp to control an invasive pest that infests fruits as they ripen, costing half a billion dollars worth of crop damage each year in the U.S. The spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly native to Southeast Asia, was first detected in Oregon in 2009 and costs the state’s blueberry industry alone more than $10 million in losses annually. It took scientists more than a decade to gain approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release the parasitic wasp, which is also native to Southeast Asia, in Oregon and other sites along the West Coast this summer. Vaughn Walton, a horticultural entomologist in the College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State University, joins us to explain the latest efforts to control this invasive pest in Oregon and the West Coast.
KVAL

Oregon's drought improves slightly as spring rain continues

Between Washington and Oregon, the Pacific Northwest has had a big drink of water this spring. While all those gray skies can cause gloom, it's bringing the region significant benefits as we transition into summer. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, between May 31 and June 7, the area over...
