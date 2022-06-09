Dall-E Mini, the AI image generator everyone's using to make weird photos and wild memes, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. Are you seeing weird groups of photos on Twitter or Instagram and wondering what was up with that? We’re here to help.

Artificial Intelligence painting and images have truly become a thing in recent years. And now, we’re seeing a bunch of AI paintings everywhere on social media. They’re coming from once specific site that people have started using, known as Dall-E Mini (get it? Dali?).

So let’s break this all down and explain what those images and the site are all about:

What's this now?

It’s an image generator — which you can use here — that uses artificial intelligence to make photos based on the text you type in.

So you could literally type in, “Charles Barkley at the Masters” and it might generally “paint” a bunch of photos of the Hall of Famer hitting golf balls at Augusta.

Anything?

Uh, yeah it appears that way:

Seriously, this is wild

I know! People are having fun with it:

How does this work?

From The Guardian:

I’m no expert, but essentially what they’ve done is get a computer to “look” at millions or billions of pictures of cats and bridges and so on. These are usually scraped from the internet, along with the captions associated with them. The algorithms identify patterns in the images and captions and eventually can start predicting what captions and images go together. Once a model can predict what an image “should” look like based on a caption, the next step is reversing it – creating entirely novel images from new “captions”.

Wow. Can I see more of these?

Of course!

These are priceless

Agreed.