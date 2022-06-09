ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway tests positive for COVID-19

By Madison365 staff
Madison365
Madison365
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway revealed Thursday morning that she has contracted COVID-19. In a tweet, Rhodes-Conway said that she...

madison365.com

Madison365

Real Talk with Henry Sanders: The Lasting Impacts of COVID in Madison

Host Henry Sanders talks with Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins; Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison Executive Director Dan Brown and Dr. Patricia Tellez Girón discuss the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities of color in the Madison area. The presenting sponsor of Real Talk with Henry Sanders is Park Bank.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness marks 10 years

“Not another Black woman” is the message that comes through loud and clear when staff members walk through the doors at the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness (FFBWW), a Madison-based non-profit organization that aims to raise awareness and support Black women’s health as a community and public health priority.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: June 13

The Women’s Leadership Summit is coming next week! We have a preview of a few of the panels. Plus, One City Schools made a major change to support its teachers, Forward Madison got a huge win and COVID stats are slowly but steadily improving.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for June 11

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the Women’s Leadership Summit, coming June 20-July 1 free on Facebook Live!. will headline the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County’s annual All White Party fundraiser. led most of the management team to resign.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Creating equity and strengthening community: Darbo Council and BikEquity to host biking event at Worthington Park

A community bike repair and bike ride event will take place at Worthington Park on Madison’s east side on Wednesday, June 15. The event will be hosted by Darbo Council and BikEquity, a non-profit organization that provides resources, mentorship, and education so that everyone can enjoy cycling for recreation, fitness, and transportation, regardless of income, age, race, or ability.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

One City Schools announces 4-day work week for all instructional staff in 2022-23

All instructional staff at One City Schools will begin working a four-day work week when school starts on Sept. 1, One City announced on Friday. This includes all teachers, assistant teachers and student support personnel who work directly with One City’s young scholars at its public charter elementary school and new grades 6-12 public charter high school that will open this fall with grades 6, 9 and 10.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Dr. Cass Bowers named executive director of All In Wisconsin

All in Wisconsin (AIW) has appointed a new Dr. Cass Bowers as executive director, the organization announced in a press release last week. “Dr. Bowers is a respected movement communications leader with over 20 years in Wisconsin organizing, racial justice, and communications work,” the press release reads in part. Bowers holds a Ph.D. in Business focused on Black women leaders in nonprofit organizations.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

LISTEN NOW: Real Talk about Gun Violence

In this special episode of the Real Talk with Henry Sanders podcast, Henry joins Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, Verona Schools Security Director Corey Saffold, Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee executive director Pardeep Kaleka, and Madison School Board member Ali Muldrow for a deep, authentic and insightful conversation about one of the most pressing issues of our time.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Faith, Fellowship and Fitness: fourth annual Gospel 5K set for July 16

Inspired by the Gospel Run in Chicago, Uchenna Jones, a nurse at SSM Health, saw a need to bring a similar initiative and principles to the Madison and Dane County community in 2019. The principles Faith, Fellowship, and Fitness are what helped set the footing of the Madison Gospel 5k Foundation, a charitable organization that focuses on the health and wellbeing of families of color.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Laura Piña joins Latino Academy of Workforce Development

Laura Piña has always been community-minded. A first-generation American, she grew up in mostly-Latino elementary schools before the “culture shock” of going to a mostly-white high school. To help other young Latino students, she co-founded Latinos Unidos at UW-Rock County, where she started college before transferring to finish a degree in international studies at UW-Whitewater.
JANESVILLE, WI
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

