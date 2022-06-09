Museums examine history, culture of Cherokees

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is accepting artwork for its annual Cherokee Homecoming Art Show & Sale. The show is being offered both virtually and in person Aug. 13 – Sept. 10 at the gallery adjacent to the Cherokee National Research Center, and the deadline for submissions is July 8.
TAHLEQUAH – As one of the youngest local cornstalk shooters, Jesse Grayson is already determined to pass on the tradition he learned growing up. “What I’m doing is I’m trying to learn everything I can so that way I can keep passing it on,” the Cherokee Nation citizen said. “There’s not too many people who continue this tradition.”
TAHLEQUAH – As part of its efforts to help connect job seekers with employers, Cherokee Nation Career Services hosted its Diversified Job Fair at the Cherokee County Community Building on May 19. Such job fairs are also an opportunity for the CN and Cherokee Nation Businesses to recruit talent....
Just about 90 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, you will find another great place to visit in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Oklahoma has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained on your visit. It is located along the Arkansas River and there are plenty of parks for enjoying the outdoors, museums to gain knowledge on the history of Tulsa, and don’t miss Mothers Road Market for delicious food. Check out our list of things to do in Tulsa with kids below!
GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.
Cock-a-Doodle-Do! Rooster Days in Broken Arrow was a lot of fun last night. Warning! If you’re going this weekend, the ride ticket booth only takes ca$h, so the only ATM on-site had a looooong line most of the time. Admission to the longest-running festival in Oklahoma (91 years!) is free, but I just don’t want you to have to waste money on the high ATM fees.
TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
It's time to get outside. Northwest Arkansas is chock-full of events and things to explore this summer.1. Kayak Lake Fayetteville.Rent a double kayak for $20/hour and make it a date with someone who also loves the outdoors.Reserve rentals online.Read more: 5 date ideas under $25 in Northwest Arkansas2. Cool down with a refreshing treat.Go for a flavor that shouldn't work but does, like the popcorn PB&J at Superfine Sweet Shoppe in downtown Bentonville.Get an ice cream cone covered in cereal like Fruity Pebbles (the Elton John) or other treats like Oreos and Nilla Wafers (the Michael Jackson) at Burton's Creamery...
With temperatures expected to climb to near 100 this week, everyone will be looking at ways to stay cool when outdoors. The state of Arkansas has several splash pads where you and the kids can do just that all for FREE. The newest splash pad opened just a couple of...
COMMERCE, Okla. — Sylvester Stallone visited Mickey Mantle's childhood home while shooting his new series "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma. The "Rocky" star visited the baseball hall of famer's home in the small town of Commerce. Stallone has been spotted in various spots in Oklahoma since "Tulsa King" started shooting....
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Four big cats were rescued from a defunct drive-thru roadside zoo in northeast Oklahoma on Friday, June 10, 2022. The AZA-accredited Oakland Zoo in Oakland, CA, and the globally accredited big cat sanctuaries—Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR, and Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine, CA—collaborated to rescue the […]
The annual Riverfront Blues Festival is moving away from the riverfront this year. The event will be June 17-18 with headliners performing at The Majestic at 817 Garrison Ave. in downtown Fort Smith and other bands performing at Rooster’s, Hero’s and Kinkead’s. This year’s artist lineup includes...
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Ascension St. John’s primary care and urgent care facility in Sand Springs are temporarily closed, according to an Ascension St. John Facebook post. Due to flooding our Sand Springs Primary Care and Urgent Care facilities are closed temporarily. Please refer to https://ascn.io/3xunMKu for an alternate location nearest you. We will post a notification when we can safely reopen both facilities.
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation chief ordered that all Oklahoma state flags be removed from all tribal nation property. The order, signed by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., says the flags must be removed by Sept. 1 from any property owned or leased by the Cherokee Nation. The...
JOPLIN, Mo . — Kum & Go is about to leave some of its Joplin area stores for good. The convenience store chain is selling both its Webb City locations and four of its six Joplin locations to White Oak Station convenience stores. The company says the service locations...
Maybe you've heard of it. The infamous Bird Creek School in Pawhuska, OK. It's been the location of numerous rumored hauntings, supernatural occurrences, and paranormal investigations throughout the years. There are ghost stories galore and the frightening legend of this place continues to grow and spread. The Bird Creek School...
