GREENVILLE, N.C. — In many ways, this weekend felt like a celebration of East Carolina’s rich baseball culture and tradition, and for a while on Saturday afternoon it felt like a celebration destined to culminate in the end of ECU’s decades-long pursuit of its first College World Series appearance. For three straight days, incredible and record-setting crowds packed Clark-Leclair Stadium to root on their beloved Pirates. Former ECU players like Chad Tracy and Michigan coaches Erik Bakich and Nick Schnabel flocked to Greenville, hoping to witness The Best Program That Has Never Been To Omaha officially tear that monkey off[…]

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO