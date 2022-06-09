ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, betting strategy: Expert who called superfecta makes picks, Rich Strike prediction

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Triple Crown season concludes on Saturday with the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., and an evenly matched field of eight horses will leave the starting gate in the Test of the Champion. Six of the eight horses are 10-1 or shorter in the 2022 Belmont Stakes...

2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Proven expert who called last 2 winners enters picks

There are several 2022 Belmont Stakes horses who are garnering most of the attention, including Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike and Saturday's favorite, We the People. The 2022 Belmont Stakes odds list We the People as the 2-1 favorite, followed by Mo Donegal (5-2) and Rich Strike (7-2). There are other 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders who are not garnering as many headlines, including the lone filly, Nest. She was sired by Curlin, the highest North American money earner from 2008 to 2016, and was a two-time Horse of the Year. Nest has finished in the money in six straight races, picking up three wins along the way. She comes from a prestigious line and has put together strong results, but can she topple the boys on Saturday in the Belmont Stakes 2022? Post time for the Belmont 2022 is 5:44 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.
Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and final day scores as Charl Schwartzel wins and Patrick Reed latest PGA Tour star to join

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel banked $4.75 million on Saturday by winning the richest tournament in golf history, while the event’s Saudi backers faced renewed backlash after a 9/11 victims’ group called for American players to withdraw from the rebel series.Schwartzel held on for a one-shot victory at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London to secure the $4 million prize for the individual victory — along with another $750,000 from his share of the $3 million purse earned by his four-man Stinger team for topping the team rankings.Schwartzel, the 2011 winner at Augusta National, collected more prize money...
Make more sandies with this tour player’s favorite bunker drill

If you tend to hit your greenside bunker shots fat or skull them over the green, you’re not alone. LPGA player Su Oh, who’s in her sixth year on tour, says she sees many amateurs struggle to take the right amount of sand because their contact is inconsistent and they don’t know the correct entry point. Oh says every golfer can improve their contact and consistency by learning to use the bounce on their sand wedge.
