2022 Belmont Stakes odds, betting strategy: Expert who called superfecta makes picks, Rich Strike prediction

There are several 2022 Belmont Stakes horses who are garnering most of the attention, including Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike and Saturday's favorite, We the People. The 2022 Belmont Stakes odds list We the People as the 2-1 favorite, followed by Mo Donegal (5-2) and Rich Strike (7-2). There are other 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders who are not garnering as many headlines, including the lone filly, Nest. She was sired by Curlin, the highest North American money earner from 2008 to 2016, and was a two-time Horse of the Year. Nest has finished in the money in six straight races, picking up three wins along the way. She comes from a prestigious line and has put together strong results, but can she topple the boys on Saturday in the Belmont Stakes 2022? Post time for the Belmont 2022 is 5:44 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO