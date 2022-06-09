Oahe Visitor Center now open summer hours

The Pierre City Commission meets today (June 14, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall in Pierre. Request to Purchase Asphalt Packer – Street Department. Highland Avenue Reconstruction Project – Change Order #1. Dewatering for Pierre Municipal Pool Construction – Mersino.
In honor of Flag Day today (June 14), the Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club has posted the United States and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre. The flags are sponsored by Riter Rogers LLP. Also in honor of Flag Day, Boy Scout Troop 27...
Joanne Hight was The Right Turn’s winner for Week 15 of The Right Card 50/50 fundraising raffle. She selected envelope #25 which was a women’s shirt donated by Capital Sports. The take home pot is up to $1407.50 and there are 35 envelopes remaining. Every Thursday at 1pm...
A physician from Pierre has been given the South Dakota State Medical Association’s Distinguished Service Award. Doctor Tom Huber was recognized for his outstanding service to the medical profession in South Dakota. He received the award at the group’s annual conference earlier this month (June 3, 2022) in Sioux Falls.
The Pierre School Board meets at 5:30pm today (June 13, 2022) in the Administration Building board room. first reading of changes to a variety of school handbooks. The meeting includes time for public comments, but those wanting to address the board must contact the Pierre School District Administrative Office in advance at 605-773-7300.
A flash flood warning is in effect in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area until 9:45 this morning (June 13, 2022) after a powerful storm system moved through western and central South Dakota last night and early this morning. Megan Mulford is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office...
ABERDEEN – Athletes from Pierre, Chamberlain and Lyman High Schools had high finishes in the South Dakota State High School Clay Target League State Tournament, held this past weekend. Pierre’s varsity tied for second in the 2A varsity trap event with 469 points, even with Mitchell and three points...
A home received a substantial amount of damage during a fire last night (June 13, 2022) northeast of Pierre. Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief Doug Hinkle says the call came about 7:15pm CT to a residence on Prairie Place. Hinkle says some of those providing mutual aid were called...
