This Bin Has Given Me Complete Composting Confidence

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I pride myself on maintaining an extremely clean kitchen (I won’t take all the credit, I’ve learned a few awesome tips from my Kitchn coworkers). In fact, there’s only one area of my kitchen that I am ashamed of opening up to scrutiny. Between daily sessions with my favorite wet/dry vac, weekly cabinet check-ins with chic organizers, and my once-a-month deep-cleaning duties, you’d be hard-pressed to find the secret spot I never really knew how to tackle. It’s essential to everyday cooking activity (especially if you’re an avid cook like myself) and often a culprit source of mystery odors… yep, I’m talking about the garbage disposal.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 HOURS AGO