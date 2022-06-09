ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New omicron variants are spreading across the U.S.

By Gitanjali Poonia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew omicron subvariants are spreading rapidly in the United States, worrying experts about the degree of transmissibility amid the ongoing pandemic. Driving the news: The latest estimates compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the two variants — BA.4 and BA.5 — account for 13% of all...

Eli Plantz
4d ago

How many is this now? I still don't know anyone who died of COVID. This bad joke needs to end. Shouldn't we all be dead. Compare Covid to a real pandemic (Spanish Flu) and you will see that you have been duped.

KAG2021
4d ago

Shut up already. And send a doctor to our southern border to vaccinate the thousands of illegals crossing into our country daily.

I live on earth
4d ago

🤣🤣🤪🤪what a 💩💩💩💩show give up already with this failure agenda just like the presidential failure all lies REPUBLICAN WAVE IS COMING ALL THIS 💩💩💩💩SHOW GONNA CHANGE

