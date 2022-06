Yael Sanchez of Paso Robles among four high school graduates honored in California. – SafeLaunch recently presented $1000 awards to four 2022 California high school graduates who demonstrated “determination and resilience by overcoming challenges that no one should endure.” The 2022 recipients are Yael Sanchez of Paso Robles, Michaela Garcia of Seaside, Victor Villa of El Centro, and Jacob Olaguez of Highland. The presentations were made in collaboration with the California Association of Supervisors of Student Welfare and Attendance Scholarship programs.

