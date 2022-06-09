ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Man With Monkeypox Ignored Doctors' Orders, Boarded Plane

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Days after public health officials revealed the first case of monkeypox in Texas was detected , more details are emerging about the patient's infection.

On May 30, the man from Dallas began to show symptoms of the monkeypox virus while on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, including a rash, chills, coughing and muscle pain, according to Newsweek . He was being treated at a local hospital, but as doctors were waiting for his monkeypox test result, he fled.

While at the hospital, he refused to give doctors samples and ignored medical advice urging him to isolate himself , according to FOX 4 . Upon leaving the hospital, the man, 48, went back to his hotel room — where his partner was — and caught a flight to Dallas-Fort Worth on June 4. Two days later, the CDC confirmed to Mexican authorities that the man returned to the U.S., and his monkeypox test came back positive.

During the man's time in Mexico, he attended parties at the Mantamar Beach Club in Jalisco, Newsweek reported.

Here's a look at the man's timeline of travel: The man arrived in Mexico on May 27 and left to Dallas-Fort Worth on June 4. Before that, he was in Germany from May 12-16.

The man's positive monkeypox result was the first detected in the state of Texas. There are now 35 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States across 15 states, according to the CDC.

For more information about the monkeypox virus, click here .

