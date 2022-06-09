ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA launches new study to investigate ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’

By Heather Monahan, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7BYC_0g5o9yo900

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — NASA will soon be joining the investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena, more commonly referred to as UFOs.

The agency announced a new independent study on Thursday to examine “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena.” According to a release from NASA , the study will focus on the science of UAPs – identifying and collecting data to better understand UAPs.

Ohio changes course on new COVID-19 cases

UFOs have attracted wide interest from enthusiasts who believe they could be linked to aliens or another world, but NASA said “there is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin” and the “limited number of observations” make it hard to draw any “scientific conclusions.”

“NASA believes that the tools of scientific discovery are powerful and apply here also. We have access to a broad range of observations of Earth from space – and that is the lifeblood of scientific inquiry,” NASA Headquarters Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen said. “We have the tools and team who can help us improve our understanding of the unknown. That’s the very definition of what science is. That’s what we do.”

The agency said the study to identify UAPs is of interest to national security and air safety. In its release, NASA said “establishing which events are natural provides a key first step to identifying or mitigating such phenomena.”

NASA’s announcement comes less than a month after Congress held its first hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years. A House subcommittee heard from United State defense intelligence officials in May after a report documented more than 140 UAPs reported by U.S. military pilots since 2004. Those two intelligence officials are part of a Pentagon task force investigating UAPs.

Ohio woman accused of embezzling $650,000 from employer

The new study commissioned by NASA is not part of the task force, or any group put together by the Department of Defense, the agency said.

“NASA has, however, coordinated widely across the government regarding how to apply the tools of science to shed light on the nature and origin of unidentified aerial phenomena,” the agency noted.

According to NASA, the new UAPs study will start early this fall and is expected to take about nine months. The team will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel and will “secure the counsel of experts in the scientific, aeronautics, and data analytics communities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police update Tuttle mall shooting

Columbus Police update Tuttle mall shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3NMn7ed. Columbus gas prices averaging more than $5 a gallon. AUDIO: Accused Tuttle mall shooter tells 911 he was …. Amber Heard exclusive interview on “Today” show. Morning Forecast: June 13, 2022. Evening weather forecast 06-12-2022. Organization offering virtual camp...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after car found in pond in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a car he was in became submerged in a pond in west Columbus Saturday evening. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, the car was discovered about 12 to 15 feet underwater in the pond at an apartment complex on the 5400 block […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

4-year-old killed in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a child dead late Sunday night.   Just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street on the report of shots fired. A second call stated that someone at the residence had been shot, according to the […]
NBC4 Columbus

AUDIO: Accused Tuttle mall shooter tells 911 he was hit with purse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The man accused of killing a Tuttle mall shopper called police afterward to tell them he had fired shots in self-defense, audio obtained Monday by NBC4 showed. Tyrone Gray Jr., 24, is charged with shooting Dontarious Sylvester, 25, after an argument at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing. Sylvester was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

100K without power as storms move through overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Severe storms brought damage, power outages, and severe weather warnings to central Ohio for the second time in less than a week. According to AEP, about 100,000 customers throughout its service area are without power as of 12 p.m., Tuesday. In central Ohio, the company...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasa Headquarters#Independent Study#Pentagon
NBC4 Columbus

Man in custody after Columbus hotel evacuation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in custody after barricading himself in a room at a downtown Columbus hotel, prompting police to evacuate the building Monday evening. Police responded to the Sheraton Columbus Hotel on East State Street near the Ohio Statehouse at approximately 3:36 p.m. on a call for a man suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport man dies in Fairfield Co. crash

HOCKING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Groveport man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Hocking Township, Fairfield County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 5:26 p.m. on SR-188 near Royalton Road. A 2013 Ford F250 driven by Daniel B. Lashelle, 52, of Groveport, was driving […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies after crash in Perry County

BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a crash involving a box truck in Bearfield Township, Perry County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), Nancy J. Butcher, 76, of Marietta, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP said Butcher was driving a 2008 Honda Fit south on Tatmans […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NBC4 Columbus

One injured when car hit by bullets in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is in stable condition after a car they were sitting in was hit by gunfire in South Linden Saturday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:42 p.m. on the 1100 block of East 12th Avenue. According to police, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot in foot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a man in north Columbus was shot in the foot Saturday morning. According to CPD, officers went to a hospital at 9:19 p.m. on the report of a walk-in shooting victim. Officers found a 48-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy