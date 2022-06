The 89-year-old arrested for shooting and killing his wife inside their 15th Ave Square Park home has been charged with first degree murder. In the charges, prosecutors say Isaac Ealy came to the East Precinct lobby last Tuesday to report his wife was dead where she fell days earlier in the 15th Ave home after he hit her once with a shotgun blast during an argument. Police sent to the house found 82-year-old Alice Scott dead in the bathroom of the small 15th Ave home.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO