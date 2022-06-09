Book exploring Glen Allen’s history to be released July 4

Described as a “pictorial history,”, the book explores Glen Allen from its rural years in the 1800s to its time of crisis in the 1980s as landmarks faded and its future was questioned. Each chapter focuses on the area’s notable figures of the past – from John Cussons, an Englishman who built Glen Allen’s chief landmark, the Forest Lodge Hotel, to Virginia Randolph, an African-American teacher who established a school and provided education for Black youth during the era of segregation.

The book also includes vintage photographs of various families, daily life, and local railroads that were gathered from archives and private collections.