SIERRA, Homesense to locate in Short Pump

Two new retailers are coming to Short Pump.

SIERRA, an outdoor, apparel and footwear retailer, and Homesense, which offers home decor and furnishings, both will locate in the Short Pump Crossing shopping center, sharing the 34,000-square-foot spot that formerly housed SteinMart.

The new stores will open this summer. Both are part of the same parent company, TJX Companies, which also controls TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and others.

Short Pump Crossing is located at the intersection of West Broad Street and Pump Road.

Connie Jordan Nielsen and David Crawford handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord; Connie Jordan Nielsen and Nicki Jassy, also with Thalhimer, represented SIERRA and Homesense.