ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Greenville helicopter crash survivor passes away

By Callie Cassick, Sarah Bean, Allison Gens
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKqOD_0g5o2hj900

UPDATE: 34-year-old Charles Zimmer, who was brought via Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, later passed away in the hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner.

GREENVILLE, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims of a fiery helicopter crash as a married couple from Darke County.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, a helicopter crashed at the 5000 block of Hogpath road around 9:40 am. in Greenville.

Prayer service to be held for Greenville helicopter crash victims

Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were first to arrive on the scene, where they found a two-seater helicopter on fire and producing heavy smoke. They were joined by fire and rescue teams from Greenville and Arcanum.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a couple had been trapped inside the helicopter. Bystanders were working with deputies in an attempt to free the two occupants and put out the flames.

According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, people were bringing buckets of water and fire extinguishers from a nearby home in an attempt to quench the blaze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkTaz_0g5o2hj900
(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

“It was through heroic efforts of deputies who worked the scene as well some bystanders who were working hard,” said Whittaker. “I’m very proud of the deputies and citizens that helped out on this.”

Crews were able to free one of the occupants, 34-year-old Charles Zimmer, who was brought via Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. He later passed away in the hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner.

The other victim, 35-year-old Krista Zimmer, was declared dead on the scene.

According to a release by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims are married and lived in the home near where the helicopter crashed. The couple has been known to take off and land from their home which is surrounded by farm ground in a rural area of Darke County.

Some deputies received minor injuries from the heat as well as lacerations while trying to free the occupants, Whittaker said. They were treated on the scene.

Dayton man sentenced for 2020 standoff, kidnapping

The Darke County Coroner was also on the scene and reconstruction crews will document the scene. The NTSB and FAA will continue the investigation from there. As of Tuesday afternoon, the FAA had arrived on the scene. The NTSB is expected to arrive Wednesday morning.

It is unknown what may have caused the crash or if the couple was attempting a landing or taking off at the time of the crash.

The road has been closed between Jaysville-St. Johns Road and S.R. 127. Whittaker said it will remain closed for the day and possibly into the evening as crews investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Plane crashes in field south of Bluffton Airport on Monday evening

BLUFFTON — According to the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:18 p.m. Monday, a single plane crashed in a field south of the Bluffton Airport, 1080 Navajo Drive, Bluffton. Robert S. Searfoss, 48, of New Bavaria, Ohio, was flying a 1968 Cessna 172 when...
BLUFFTON, OH
WDTN

Lanes reopen on I-675 SB after car fire

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic is moving on I-675 southbound after a car fire. According to ODOT cameras, all lanes were blocked on I-675 southbound near Dayton Yellow Springs Road. Xenia Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the highway was shut down at mile marker 22. OSHP said the call came in at 8:04 […]
DAYTON, OH
WTOL 11

Two-vehicle crash Monday night in Van Wert County

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash that seriously injured one driver occurred Monday night on U.S. Route 127 in Van Wert County, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release. Avery Delaney and James Cave were both driving southbound on U.S. Route 127 when Delaney attempted...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Greenville, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Darke County, OH
County
Montgomery County, OH
Darke County, OH
Accidents
State
Ohio State
City
Arcanum, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Montgomery County, OH
Accidents
City
Greenville, OH
Darke County, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Police: Semi overturns after driver hits bull in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Wayne County say a semi driver was hurt after his semi hit a bull in the road overnight Friday. Wayne County deputies were sent to the area of State Road 1 and Jones Road in Hagerstown to check out an overturned semi after midnight on Friday, June 10.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

American Township fire melts siding, none injured

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — American Township Fire Department responded on Sunday morning to a fire on the side of an apartment on Emerald Lane. Upon arrival, responders observed the siding of the residence on fire. The Department reported some structural damage as well. The fire was extinguished quickly with some...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Multiple crews were called to a fire in Greenville Sunday evening. Crews responded to reports of flames coming from a house in the 4600 block of Arcanum Bears Mill Road before 8:30 p.m. Video from the scene shows multiple fire agencies on the scene. We are working...
GREENVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Whittaker
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead in shooting at Ohio mall; 1 person in custody

DUBLIN, Ohio — One person died in a shooting at a northwest Ohio mall over the weekend, and one person was in custody, authorities said. Sgt. Joe Albert of the Columbus police department said offices were called to the Mall at Tuttle Crossing at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday because of a report of gunfire.
DUBLIN, OH
peakofohio.com

Marysville man crashes into Honda gate

A former Honda employee was arrested after he crashed into a fence and made threats with a knife. Logan County Sheriff Deputies responded Friday morning to the East Liberty Honda Plant. Benjamin Archer, 32, of Marysville, was at ELP to return his uniforms. Upon arrival, he became belligerent. Archer drove...
MARYSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Miami Valley Hospital#Wdtn Photo
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to fire at West Carrollton apartment complex

WEST CARROLLTON — Firefighters responded to a fire at a West Carrollton apartment complex Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to respond to a fire in the 1800 of Gawain Circle around 2:30 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Mutual aid was also requested to help assist with the...
The Lima News

Hearings set for Lima teens charged in Lane Avenue murder

LIMA — Arraignment hearings are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lima Municipal Court for a pair of 18-year-olds charged in connection with the murder of Lima resident Jaden Halpern. Keion Darden and Jaquan Glenn, both of Lima, are currently being held in the Allen County jail under $900,000...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy