ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times

Gainesville’s HALT Club celebrates 40 years of saving lives

By Rachel Estes
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6y2d_0g5o1W0F00
The HALT Club's meeting location Tuesday, June 7, 2022, adjacent to First Baptist Church of Gainesville. The HALT Club is celebrating 40 years of saving lives through 12-step programs. - photo by Scott Rogers

HALT Club

What: A meeting space for 12-step fellowships Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and Al-Anon Family Groups in Gainesville

Where: 817 Holly Drive, on the campus of First Baptist Church of Gainesville

More info: facebook.com/GainesvilleHALTClub or 706-892-6882

In 40 years’ time, an estimated 20,000 people have entered the HALT Club, simultaneously crossing the threshold toward a new way of life: sobriety.

Situated on the property of First Baptist Church of Gainesville, the HALT Club is a meeting space for 12-step fellowships Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and Al-Anon Family Groups.

According to Randy Thompson, one of the nonprofit organization’s seven directors, Gainesville’s first AA meeting was held in 1957 at a local church. Small groups began cropping up here and there over time, but “there was no central location and nobody had the ability to find out where the meeting was. They had to find somebody that knew somebody that knew somebody to find a meeting.”

Since its inception in 1982, the HALT Club has housed a safe, welcoming environment for individuals and families seeking help with problems of alcoholism and, when it began hosting NA meetings roughly a decade later, drug addiction.

On a given day, individuals can find one of nine groups — five AA, two NA and two Al-Anon — meeting at the HALT Club.

“There’s always a meeting here,” Thompson said. “That was one of the objectives when (the HALT Club) was first started 40 years ago. Today, it’s become the entry level to 12-step recovery work in Gainesville. Everybody who’s involved in treatment of that problem knows the HALT Club, knows where it is, and they’ll send their people here.”

The acronym HALT, according to Thompson, symbolizes “four things you don’t want an early recovering alcoholic to get into the mindset (of): hungry, angry, lonely and tired.”

“Those four things put a person who hasn’t lost their compulsion to drink yet in a space where they take a drink, because they don’t want to feel those things,” he said.

According to Thompson, a large portion of the HALT Club’s membership stems from court orders, a contrast from its earlier days when most of its members were “people who had the gift of desperation.”

“They had no other place to go,” Thompson said. “They’d hit rock bottom (and) found they had a desire to stay clean and sober, so they willingly came into recovery. Today, not so much.”

Meetings at the HALT Club, especially NA, are luring a younger crowd, Thompson said. Often, meeting attendees — many in their 20s and some in their teens — show up with a court order as a result of recurring DUIs, drug arrests, et cetera.

“Drugs will take you out quicker than alcohol will. The people that attend those meetings, they’re younger, they’re still bulletproof — or they think they are,” Thompson said. “Hopefully what happens — not always, but hopefully — the seed will be planted that this is where they can find a solution to the problem.”

The success rate of those who come through the HALT Club is somewhat ambiguous, as the institution doesn’t keep formal records and, according to Thompson, individuals in recovery are not immune to the possibility of relapse, no matter how far removed from addiction they may be.

“The success rate … is certainly not as high as it was when (the HALT Club) first started, because we’re getting people younger, we’re getting people who aren’t at that desperate point yet so they’re not finished with their poor choices,” Thompson said. “The success rate may not be what everybody would love, but I consider one out of 10 — one that gets into recovery and stays there — as a success.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDxld_0g5o1W0F00
Director Randy Thompson talks about the history of the HALT Club Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Gainesville meeting location adjacent to First Baptist Church. The HALT Club is celebrating 40 years of saving lives through 12-step programs. - photo by Scott Rogers

Thompson has been connected to the HALT Club for 30 years, having served seven stints on the board of directors.

“I’ve hung around here all these years because I find it very fulfilling to watch people’s lives change,” Thompson said.

While Thompson has 30 years of recovery under his belt, he noted that it isn’t a prerequisite for directors — local attorneys, physicians and other interested citizens who believe in the HALT Club’s mission have assumed positions on the board.

As for the meetings held there, the HALT Club holds an open door for anyone who’d like to attend, whether they’re drawn there by simple curiosity or a compelling desire to get their life on track.

“The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking or a desire to stop using. Anybody could come through the door,” Thompson said. “All of the meetings in this building are open meetings, so that anybody can come in and see what’s going on. Most people don’t wake up in the morning and say, ‘I don’t have anything to do today, I think I’ll go to an AA meeting.’ But if there’s some interest (from) a family member of themselves, if they’re questioning their own drinking or using, it’s open to anybody, however they identify.”

To further commemorate its 40-year milestone, the HALT Club is hosting a celebration from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at the clubhouse, located at 817 Holly Drive in Gainesville. The event will begin with an open AA meeting and continue with hamburgers and hot dogs, raffle drawings.

Guests will hear from an NA speaker at 3 p.m., an Al-Anon speaker at 5 p.m. and an AA speaker at 8 p.m.

For further information on the HALT Club and respective meeting times for its 12-step fellowships, visit facebook.com/GainesvilleHALTClub or contact 706-892-6882.

“If you have any idea that you might have a problem with drinking or your family member does, come to us and talk to us.,” Thompson said. “I know it is certainly possible to come in here and change your life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uh590_0g5o1W0F00
The HALT Club's meeting location Tuesday, June 7, 2022, adjacent to First Baptist Church of Gainesville. The HALT Club is celebrating 40 years of saving lives through 12-step programs. - photo by Scott Rogers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVHJj_0g5o1W0F00
The HALT Club's meeting location Tuesday, June 7, 2022, adjacent to First Baptist Church of Gainesville. The HALT Club is celebrating 40 years of saving lives through 12-step programs. - photo by Scott Rogers

Comments / 2

Related
macaronikid.com

Get to Know King of Pops Gainesville

In this article we learn what makes King of Pops (KoP) unique, more about our KoP Gainesville owners, where to find local King if Pops carts and how to book King of Pops Gainesville for your event. Why try KoP?. It’s an all-natural, handmade, high quality product. You’re not going...
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Social Circle, GA

Social Circle, a southern city in Georgia's Walton County, is an emerging weekend getaway destination for visitors coming from Atlanta. Social Circle's laid-back vibes and natural attractions draw people from all corners of Georgia for some rest and recreation. In addition, Social Circle has a fascinating history which adds more...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia church sees 40 baptisms in 40 days

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. – Pastor Rhys Stenner recalls the day a small tree in his yard got crushed. A crew of tree cutters had been called in to remove a fallen oak that was leaning precariously against an ash, creating a hazard that had to be dealt with. “I told...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
saportareport.com

Paradigm shift or a perpetuation of injustice: The Atlanta Prison Farm and the South River Forest

By Guest Columnist MARGARET SPALDING, founding member of the South River Forest Coalition and executive director of the South River Watershed Alliance. “Prison Farming” is a product of the Jim Crow era that endures to this day. A formalized system of free labor and servitude, the Atlanta Prison Farm was defined by racist, inhumane practices, violence, overcrowded, wretched conditions and grueling labor that often led to the death of inmates. Having provided great economic prosperity to the city, the Atlanta Prison Farm functioned until 1990.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Halt#Club#Na
appenmedia.com

Health inspector denies permit for Crawfish & Catfish festival

CUMMING, Ga. — The North Georgia Crawfish & Catfish festival, which was scheduled for June 4 and 5 at the Cumming Fairgrounds, was forced to shut down after health inspectors denied the event vendor a food permit. The festival’s event coordinator, Michael LaHaye, had gotten two Cajun-style chefs, Jonathan...
CUMMING, GA
weisradio.com

One Dead in Trion, Georgia Crash Friday Night

Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader has now confirmed that there was a fatality in a single vehicle crash on Halls Valley Drive in Trion Friday evening. Details of the accident have yet to be released. We’ll have more information as it becomes available. (WZQZ Chattooga County Radio)
TRION, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Dawsonville (GA)

If you’re in search of places to explore in Georgia, then Dawsonville is an excellent place of interest for a visit as there are quite some unique and fun things to do in Dawsonville, GA. From beautiful parks to exceptional views of mountains like Appalachia and Blue Ridge to...
DAWSONVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Hall County MANS Unit undergoes transition

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has updated the title and job duties of the Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, more commonly known as the MANS Unit. The MANS Unit was established in the late 1980s with the sole focus of combatting illegal drugs in Hall County. Since its inception, the MANS Unit has been comprised primarily of Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators with other agencies providing either full or part-time personnel. Among the agencies that participated in the work of the MANS Unit were the FBI, the GBI, the Hall County District Attorney’s Office and the Gainesville Police.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Dust Devils interrupt Cobb County softball tournament

MARIETTA, Ga. — Caught on camera -- a duo of dust devils spun up this weekend at a Cobb County softball tournament. They brought the game to a halt, awing players and fans. It happened Saturday afternoon at Al Bishop Softball Complex in Marietta. The videos were shared with...
COBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Missing swimmer recovered from Chattahoochee River in Georgia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a swimmer who went missing on the Chattahoochee River Monday has been recovered, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Game Wardens with Georgia's Department of Natural Resources said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. on Monday about a possible drowning near Diving Rock on the river.
COBB COUNTY, GA
daystech.org

Game of pool turns violent in VR | Times Georgian

Three have been arrested after an early Friday morning bar struggle in Villa Rica. Villa Rica Police Department officers have been dispatched to a Villa Rica bar in reference to an energetic struggle very early Friday morning. Sergeant Spencer Crawford responded to Cinema Tavern, 200 West Montgomery Street, in Villa...
VILLA RICA, GA
CBS 46

Arrested Development to bring Juneteenth celebration to City Winery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy-award winning band Arrested Development announced their signature Juneteenth celebration will be held at City Winery Atlanta in a three-night residency on June 19-21. According to officials, the celebration is expected to feature their greatest hits and the release of their upcoming album. City Winery Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the most haunted places in Georgia

For thrill-seekers and those intrigued by the paranormal, this list of haunted places will send chills down your spine and cause the hair on the back of your neck to stand up. These historic sites are not for the faint of heart - we’ve warned you. The Ellis Hotel.
accesswdun.com

Simpson trucking move approved after residents voice support

A local trucking company received approval from the Hall County Commission Thursday to build a new development on Candler Road near Dale Road. The project had been tabled several times by the county planning commission, but was finally recommended for approval by that board in May. James and Greg Simpson with Simpson Trucking were looking to rezone over 37 acres of land to light industrial for the project.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Forsyth County News

Man who drowned in Hall County had ties to Forsyth

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible drowning off Oconee Circle in Gainesville. Hall County Fire Rescue personnel found a man’s body around 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 6. Officers had police tape blocking off what appeared to be a pond, which was down a steep hill. The...
CBS 46

Multiple shootings within 24 hours leave metro Atlanta counties on edge

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple shootings in less than 24 hours, including several fatal, have left the metro counties on edge. Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials are investigating after a shooting involving a police officer late Saturday morning. Officials say police responded to the 4600 block of Heritage Lakes Court in Mableton around 11:35 a.m. after reports of a domestic dispute.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Ketamine for Depression is More Widely Available in Georgia

Ketamine is an approved surgical anesthetic that can have mind-altering effects. The psychedelic has also been used illegally at dance clubs and raves. But growing evidence suggests a healing benefit for those whose depression has not been helped by traditional antidepressants. As GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports, ketamine for depression is...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens' First Pride Parade Comes in the Wake of Uncertainty

With changing legislation regarding Roe V Wade and trans rights, Athens' first Pride parade comes in the wake of uncertainty. President of Athens Pride and Queer collective Cameron Jay Harrelson says that the event is important for visibility and that it demonstrates the community's resolve against potential decisions that might threaten the right to privacy.
ATHENS, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
168
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy