Whò was you favourite character in this show and what was your favourite episode of it? When was the last time it was repeated on TV as well, as I know More4 (or it might've been either the main Channel 4 channel or 4Music, I can't remember) repeated the 1996 Christmas special just before Christmas 2020, but I don't know if it's been repeated since. Also, apparently E4 showed repeats of it back in the channel's early days, when did the E4 repeats stop?

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO