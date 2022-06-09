ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams Cooper Kupp Signed Extension Wearing Matthew Stafford Jersey

By Matt Galatzan
RamDigest
RamDigest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJhLs_0g5nw47j00

The relationship between Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp is a special one

On Wednesday, Rams' star wide receiver Cooper Kupp became a permanent part of the team's long-term plans, signing a 3-year, $80 million extension with $75 million guaranteed.

Kupp now becomes one of the NFL's highest-paid wideouts, surpassing Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, and Amari Cooper in a deal that will pay him $110 million total at an average of $22 million per year over the next five seasons.

He also has the highest guaranteed salary of any wideout in the NFL.

And during the signing of his contract, Kupp showed his appreciation for his quarterback, Matthew Stafford , wearing Stafford's No. 9 jersey during the ceremony instead of his own.

One of the biggest reasons for the Rams' investment in Kupp, was his explosive 2021 season, in which he was the most productive pass catcher in the league -- something Stafford helped him achieve.

And Kupp knew Stafford was special from the time they first stepped on the field together.

“Probably the play that happened during OTAs, probably a year ago to the day almost, that it was like the light went on – like, ‘Oh, that is what makes this guy great’ – is the exact same play that we ran that he no-looked in the Super Bowl,” Kupp said during OTAs last week. “That was the first time where I went back, I felt what he had done – I’m like, ‘I think he might’ve just no-looked that one’ – and I went back and watched it on film and seeing him manipulate people underneath and do what he did with his eyes and being able to throw the ball that he did, it was literally on the exact same play that he no-looked in the Super Bowl when he had that great one on that last drive. It was literally the exact same play, but it was like, ‘This guy has something that is different.’

Kupp finished with the NFL's triple crown record, becoming the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

On the way to leading Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kupp tallied 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns. His marks for catches and yards are each the second-most in NFL history.

