A woman who was hallucinating was jailed after allegedly attacking law enforcement officers in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 3 a.m. Saturday to the Marathon gas station at Lake Deaton Plaza where 30-year-old Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez was “hallucinating” and said she believed she and her father were in danger. She was having an adverse reaction to methamphetamine and heroin, according to an arrest report.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO