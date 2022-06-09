Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z Collaborate on Bitcoin Brooklyn Education Program

It is not immediately clear why there is a mural of Albert Einstein in shorts on the wall of the eponymous Einstein Square, essentially the outdoor section of the Southold General cafe and food market in the town of the same name on the North Fork of Long Island. But it seems the place has a history, as does Southold itself, the hamlet named as New York State’s oldest English settlement, dating back to 1640. Einstein discovered its quiet beauty, bordering both Long Island Sound to the north and Peconic Bay to the south. and spent his summers there in the late 1930s, sometimes playing the violin at the town’s musical evenings. He also shopped at Rothman’s department store, the building that is now Southold General at the center of what has become a sophisticated, foodie town as well as a breezy summer getaway.

