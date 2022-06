Copper is one of the most important base metals because of its wide usage in many sectors of the economy. The demand for copper has been a reliable leading indicator of global economic health. The year-over-year (YoY) change in copper price correlates well with that of the ISM Manufacturing PMI, which is widely considered a key indicator of the state of the US economy (Figure 1). The correlation of the YoY change between copper price and the S&P 500 index suggests this base metal is also a reliable barometer of the economic cycles (Figure 2). Hence the market lingo “Dr. Copper.”

