On the morning of June 11, around eight members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Abilene chapter visited four historical locations. Each location had a new bronze historical marker installed that describes their historical significance in Abilene. Theses markers replaced missing or aged markers the DAR had placed before, and the organization spent the morning rededicating these markers with ceremonies. The locations were Seelye Mansion, the site of the Abilene Shipping Yards, the location of Abilene’s first public school and the Pioneer Burial Ground in the Sand Springs.

ABILENE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO