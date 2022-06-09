ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene DAR rededicates four historical markers

On the morning of June 11, around eight members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Abilene chapter visited four historical locations. Each location had a new bronze historical marker installed that describes their historical significance in Abilene. Theses markers replaced missing or aged markers the DAR had placed before, and the organization spent the morning rededicating these markers with ceremonies. The locations were Seelye Mansion, the site of the Abilene Shipping Yards, the location of Abilene’s first public school and the Pioneer Burial Ground in the Sand Springs.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Library hosts presentation on William Allen White biographer

Author Beverley Olson Buller spoke Saturday afternoon about prominent newspaper publisher William Allen White and his role in pushing the Ku Klux Klan out of Kansas. Organized by the Abilene Public Library as part of the Humanities Kansas speaker series, Buller presented information she researched for her books, “From Emporia: William Allen White” and “A Prairie Peter Pan: The Story of Mary White.”
Enterprise

Enterprise

Enterprise citizens enjoy June 11 evening at Walt’s. Continuing their string of monthly events, the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Commission he…
Health
Wreck 3

Wreck 3

Three-vehicle wreck takes place at Third Street and Buckeye Avenue. Welcome to the discussion.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Commission sets public hearing and transfers land to St. Andrews

Yesterday, the Abilene Commission and city staff met for a regular meeting. They discussed eight agenda items and a city manager report that afternoon. Before approving the consent agenda, John Kollhoff, commissioner, motioned to amend the agenda by adding an item to consider an amendment to a section involving political sign regulations. Later during that item discussion, the commission voted to direct city staff to not enforce an ordinance which pertains to the limits of political signage during the upcoming election period in August.
