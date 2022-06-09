Enterprise Parks and Rec Committee gets $50,000 donation for playground

The Enterprise Parks and Recreation Committee will receive a $50,000 donation from former Enterprise resident Virginia Hoffman to help cover the cost of playground equipment for Enterprise City Park.

Annabelle Eaton of the Parks and Recreation Committee said she had initially been surprised by the donation.

Eaton said that after she received a message that Hoffman wanted to help with planned improvements to Enterprise City Park, she called Hoffman.

“I gave her a call and we chatted a little bit,” Eaton said. “She told me that her kiddos had of course grown up playing there — because the Hoffmans are — their roots are really deep in Enterprise. And she said she was thinking about donating.”

Eaton said she was pleased to hear this and asked Hoffman how much she would like to contribute.

“She said ’50’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, $50? That’s wonderful! That’s great! I appreciate it. Like, that’s really, really good because when we announced it at the Enterprise Spring Festival we got a donation of $65,’” Eaton said. “She’s like, ’no, $50,000.’ And I’m like, ‘excuse me? Let me sit down for just a minute.’ So I was just sort of blown away by her generosity and kindness. And it’s just amazing.”

As a small group that’s just trying to breathe some life into Enterprise, Eaton said the donation means so much to them.

Hoffman’s daughters Sarah and Jeremy had spent a great deal of time in the park as children and this is a way to remember them, Eaton said.

The donation comes after the Parks and Recreation Committee announced its intention to raise funds to put new playground equipment in the park. The committee chose to do the park improvements in three phases, each totaling $50,000.

“The kids can actually play on it versus having to raise $150,000 and having to wait until we get to that point,” Eaton said.

The donation will cover the cost of the equipment, she said.

“Playground equipment is not cheap,” Eaton said. “We actually have some things picked out already.”

The group has chosen a company called GameTime to supply the equipment.

“They’re nationally known for their playground equipment,” Eaton said. “They’re very safe, very family-friendly.”

The next step will be to get quotes from GameTime for installation of the equipment and to raise the rest of the funds necessary to complete the project.

“We will go from there and then we will start getting (the equipment) ordered and put in,” Eaton said. “It will probably be next year before anything gets done to the park just because of build times and that kind of thing.”

Aside from the playground, the committee has other plans to bring Enterprise to life.

This weekend, the Camp Out at Walt’s will take place from 5 until 9 p.m. at Walt’s Campground at 2500 Mink Rd. in Abilene.

The committee intends to bring back kids’ bingo night one night in July and, starting this fall, doing kids’ bingo night on a regular basis. The committee also intends to help maintain Enterprise’s ballfields.

Eaton said the ultimate goal is to “try to get everybody out and entertained and engaged.”

She said she moved to Enterprise about three years ago. Eaton said she believes COVID-19 has made it so people are less inclined to go out and participate and she wants to change that.

“We’re just trying to go ‘hey, we’re over here! Come hang out with us! Let’s do some fun things!’” she said.