It was a rough weekend for the HCHS varsity baseball team as they got shutout twice losing 1-0 to the Sergeant Bluff-Laton Warriors and losing 3-0 to the Carlisle Wildcats. In the first game, the Cyclones were unable to get on base via a hit, but sophomore outfielder Cade Sears got on board with a walk. Senior Aidan Sieperda of the Warriors pitched a complete game shutout and struck out seven Cyclone batters.

SERGEANT BLUFF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO