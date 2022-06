James W. Zeitz went to be with the Lord quietly in his sleep Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born July 4, 1923, son of Frank and Genevieve (Gruesbeck) Zeitz. He grew up and attended school in Lansing, graduating from Eastern High school in January 1943. He married Edith Klink on January 15, 1944. In 1951 they purchased a farm in Bunkerhill Township where they raised their four children and continued to reside until a month before his death. Jim worked off and on as a hot roofer for several companies over the years, but his true passion was farming. His son, Hank, and grandson, Ryan, continue to operate the family farm.

1 DAY AGO