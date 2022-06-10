Blues Festival Chicago 2022: 4-day event returns to Millennium Park with concerts throughout city

The Chicago Blues Festival is back starting Thursday.

Last year it was just one night because of the pandemic, but this year it's four full days.

Concerts in Millennium Park start at 2:40 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and include Shemekia Copeland and Ronnie Baker Brooks.

The Keesha Pratt Band channeled Koko Taylor, the queen of Chicago blues, for their show under the tent. It may be Thursday afternoon, but they played like it was Saturday night, and fans loved it.

"I Iike to see all these people come together. Nice music, nice atmosphere. That's why I come to Millennium Park," said James Wallace, attendee.

This year's festival also expands out of Millennium Park with concerts Thursday and Friday along the Chicago Riverwalk, Saturday in the Austin neighborhood and Sunday in Bronzeville.

"We're known for having a distinct west side blues sound coupled with a very distinct south side blues sound. We wanted to honor that legacy," said Carlos Tortolero with Chicago Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

All of it is free!

The event shares the great Chicago-born music tradition while shining a spotlight on the genre's contributions to soul, R&B, gospel, rock, hip hop and more, according to its