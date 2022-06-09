African swine fever detected in pig livestock near Rome for first time

(Adds details on outage extension, latest prices) June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures tumbled more than 17% on Tuesday on news that the restart of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas could take 90 days rather than the initial three-week estimate. The delayed restart at one of the largest U.S. export plants following an explosion last week would translate into much more gas being available in the United States, while exacerbating concerns over a shortage in Europe. Front-month gas futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell $1.37, or 16%, to $7.236 per million British thermal units at 10:01 a.m. EDT, wiping off small gains earlier in the session due to record power demand in Texas. Prices tumbled over 18% at one point to their lowest since May 10, at $7.041 an ounce. European prices also spiked. Power demand in Texas failed to hit a new all-time high on Monday due to less hot weather, but will likely break peak use records on Tuesday and later this week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave. U.S. gas futures were up about 90% this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe. U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints inhibit additional LNG exports. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states slid to 94.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021. With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 93.6 bcfd this week to 94.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday. The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell from 12.5 bcfd in May to 11.8 bcfd so far in June, with the Freeport outage, according to data from Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 10 Jun 3 Jun 10 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jun 10 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +90 +97 +28 +79 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,089 1,999 2,425 2,418 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -13.6% -14.5% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 8.66 8.61 3.27 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 26.92 25.68 10.27 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 23.04 23.17 11.58 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 7 8 5 10 11 U.S. GFS CDDs 200 202 183 168 163 U.S. GFS TDDs 207 210 188 178 174 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.9 95.1 95.5 92.0 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.1 7.5 7.8 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.8 103.1 103.1 99.8 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.3 2.3 2.1 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.0 6.1 5.3 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 12.3 10.9 11.8 9.6 4.3 U.S. Commercial 4.6 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.7 U.S. Residential 3.9 3.7 3.7 3.5 4.3 U.S. Power Plant 33.2 38.5 38.2 36.3 32.8 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.9 20.9 20.7 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 69.0 74.4 74.0 71.6 69.3 Total U.S. Demand 89.9 93.6 94.1 88.6 80.9 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Jun 17 Jun 10 Jun 3 May 27 May 20 Wind 9 8 12 12 12 Solar 5 5 4 4 4 Hydro 5 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 41 41 36 37 37 Coal 20 20 19 20 20 Nuclear 19 19 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 9.00 8.78 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.99 7.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.66 9.81 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.80 7.56 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.40 8.30 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.30 7.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.75 9.23 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.95 7.91 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 6.55 6.29 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 88.50 66.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 153.50 79.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 87.00 100.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 2.50 0.30 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 51.50 80.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 52.75 80.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Arpan Varghese; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Deepa Babington)

