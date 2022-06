According to recent research, more than 44 million households in the U.S. are renters. However, less than 1 percent of Americans have their rental payment history included in their credit reporting. RentTrack was one of the first platforms to change that. Recently, many people got a hard inquiry on their credit report from RentTrack, which was a mistake. In general, people want to know why RentTrack is on their credit reports.

23 HOURS AGO