LEMME TELL YOU| Woman cooks noodles everyday; Cheese nail polish; Halsey show rained out

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Matching wine and food can enhance any dining experience and in many cultures wine has a long standing history of being a staple at the dinner table. It is important to have the best libations. Director of Operations for Titan Hospitality Carlos Oseguera shares some wine...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A rare Arkansas diamond, that hasn't been seen on US soil since 1974, has resurfaced and is set to be placed on display at the Smithsonian Friday morning. According to Glenn Worthington, author of many books on diamonds in Arkansas, the Uncle Sam Diamond will...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While your summer days may be getting busier, there are some workouts teens and adults can add to their busy routines for balance and stability. Head of Health and Fitness Excellence with Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shows us how.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Annapolis Fire Department determined that the fire that destroyed a city restaurant earlier this month was caused by improperly disposed of smoking materials. The fire department said the blaze started around 8 p.m. at the Sailor Oyster Bar in the 100 block of West...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The child's family has been located. Please help officers in Northwest Baltimore locate the family of the child seen in this picture. The child was located this morning, walking in the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue. If you know the family of this child please...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fathers and men in Baltimore are invited to pledge their allegiance to fatherhood at the Black Fathers Pledge Rally happening this Friday. Black Fathers Pledge Rally Co-organizers Sadiq Ali and Director of Finance and Administration for the Center for Urban Families Bryant Jeffers share more about the event.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three stores in the Baltimore area sold winning scratch-off lottery tickets last week worth $50,000 each, the Maryland Lottery said Monday. Twin Arch Spirits in the 1000 block of Twin Arch Road in Mount Airy sold a Cash to Go ticket worth $50,000. Food Lion store in the 8500 block of Liberty Road in Randallstown sold a Money Explosion ticket worth $50,000. And Royal Farms store in the 4300 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Halethorpe sold a Show Me $100,000! ticket worth $50,000. All three tickets were claimed by the winners.
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company is on scene of a transformer fire at Magnolia Elementary School in Joppa. Emergency crews responded to 901 Trimble Road for reports of a fire on Tuesday morning. No injuries have been reported at this time. Fire officials say they are waiting...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. June 12 — The weekend comes to a close with showers and storms. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through Maryland Sunday. The first round wraps up by the end of the morning and the second round gets underway around 3 p.m. through 7 p.m.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A busy stretch of North Avenue cuts through the city of Baltimore. Along the sides are red bus and bike lanes and on December 20, 2020, it was the place where a man riding his bike home from work, was hit by a car and died.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in the Triple Crown race. Donegal rounded the 1 1/2-mile track in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, ahead of Nest...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Braniya Walker was found safe and unharmed, according to Baltimore City Police. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking your help locating 16-year-old Braniya Walker. Walker was last was seen June 12, 2022, at about 10 a.m., in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive. She...
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Prince George's County police released photos Saturday of two men who they say shot three people at a shopping center this week in Temple Hills. Police said the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Friday at The Shops at Iverson in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue.
LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Fire Museum of Maryland Monday to view the recently restored fireboat “Tommy,” named for her father, former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. Baltimore County Fire Chief Joanne Rund, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Prevention Convention is hosting a variety of activities and events this week in celebration of Juneteenth supporting the wellbeing of families and children impacted by community trauma. Founder and Executive Director of Brown Girl Wellness Dr. Rica Wilson and CEO of City Weeds...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Crews say a total of five homes went up in flames in South Baltimore. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., crews were called to the 3600 block of South Hanover Street for reports of a fire. Four homes were vacant, one was occupied. Baltimore Fire...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBFF) — A Baltimore member of the Black Guerilla Family pleaded guilty to killing three people Monday including one who was a witness in the state and federal drug trafficking case. Jerell Adgebesan, 34, who also had lived in Hagerstown, faces a possible life sentence. Prosecutors said...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The death of a baby in south Baltimore in March has been ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner. Police say they were called to the 1800 block of West Lombard Street on March 1 for a report of an unresponsive baby. Investigators say they...
