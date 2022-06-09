ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

LEMME TELL YOU| Woman cooks noodles everyday; Cheese nail polish; Halsey show rained out

By Tiffany Watson
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Man divorces his wife because she cooked instant noodles...

foxbaltimore.com

foxbaltimore.com

The Masked Singer National Tour Contest

WBFF MASKED SINGER TOUR OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WBFF, 2000 West 41st Street, Baltimore MD 21211. Contest Area: Baltimore DMA: Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Harford, Queen Anne's & Kent Counties. Contest Sponsor(s): FOX Network. Prize Provider(s): FOX Network. Age of Eligibility: Eighteen (18) Contest...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wine and Food pairings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Matching wine and food can enhance any dining experience and in many cultures wine has a long standing history of being a staple at the dinner table. It is important to have the best libations. Director of Operations for Titan Hospitality Carlos Oseguera shares some wine...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rare 'Uncle Sam Diamond' be put on display at the Smithsonian

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A rare Arkansas diamond, that hasn't been seen on US soil since 1974, has resurfaced and is set to be placed on display at the Smithsonian Friday morning. According to Glenn Worthington, author of many books on diamonds in Arkansas, the Uncle Sam Diamond will...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
foxbaltimore.com

Add balance and stability into your busy routine

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While your summer days may be getting busier, there are some workouts teens and adults can add to their busy routines for balance and stability. Head of Health and Fitness Excellence with Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shows us how.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Black Fathers Rally

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fathers and men in Baltimore are invited to pledge their allegiance to fatherhood at the Black Fathers Pledge Rally happening this Friday. Black Fathers Pledge Rally Co-organizers Sadiq Ali and Director of Finance and Administration for the Center for Urban Families Bryant Jeffers share more about the event.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Cytomegalovirus Awareness

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — June is Cytomegalovirus Awareness month. It is the number one infectious cause of birth defects in the United States. One in three children are infected by the age of five.
BALTIMORE, MD
Halsey
foxbaltimore.com

Three stores in Baltimore region sell winning scratch-off tickets worth $50,000

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three stores in the Baltimore area sold winning scratch-off lottery tickets last week worth $50,000 each, the Maryland Lottery said Monday. Twin Arch Spirits in the 1000 block of Twin Arch Road in Mount Airy sold a Cash to Go ticket worth $50,000. Food Lion store in the 8500 block of Liberty Road in Randallstown sold a Money Explosion ticket worth $50,000. And Royal Farms store in the 4300 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Halethorpe sold a Show Me $100,000! ticket worth $50,000. All three tickets were claimed by the winners.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Strong to Severe Storms Move Through Maryland Sunday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10:30 a.m. June 12 — The weekend comes to a close with showers and storms. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through Maryland Sunday. The first round wraps up by the end of the morning and the second round gets underway around 3 p.m. through 7 p.m.
MARYLAND STATE
#Lem#Instant Noodles#Nail Polish#Velveeta
foxbaltimore.com

Mo Donegal finishes 1st at Belmont, another Pletcher win

NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in the Triple Crown race. Donegal rounded the 1 1/2-mile track in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, ahead of Nest...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Found |16-year-old Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Braniya Walker was found safe and unharmed, according to Baltimore City Police. The Baltimore Police Department is seeking your help locating 16-year-old Braniya Walker. Walker was last was seen June 12, 2022, at about 10 a.m., in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive. She...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pelosi on hand for dedication of fireboat named for her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr.

LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Fire Museum of Maryland Monday to view the recently restored fireboat "Tommy," named for her father, former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro Jr. Baltimore County Fire Chief Joanne Rund, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger...
foxbaltimore.com

Juneteenth Celebrations

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Prevention Convention is hosting a variety of activities and events this week in celebration of Juneteenth supporting the wellbeing of families and children impacted by community trauma. Founder and Executive Director of Brown Girl Wellness Dr. Rica Wilson and CEO of City Weeds...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 Alarm Fire| 4 vacant, 1 occupied

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Crews say a total of five homes went up in flames in South Baltimore. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., crews were called to the 3600 block of South Hanover Street for reports of a fire. Four homes were vacant, one was occupied. Baltimore Fire...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Death of baby in March ruled homicide, say Baltimore police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The death of a baby in south Baltimore in March has been ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner. Police say they were called to the 1800 block of West Lombard Street on March 1 for a report of an unresponsive baby. Investigators say they...
BALTIMORE, MD

