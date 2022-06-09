LEMME TELL YOU| Woman cooks noodles everyday; Cheese nail polish; Halsey show rained out

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three stores in the Baltimore area sold winning scratch-off lottery tickets last week worth $50,000 each, the Maryland Lottery said Monday. Twin Arch Spirits in the 1000 block of Twin Arch Road in Mount Airy sold a Cash to Go ticket worth $50,000. Food Lion store in the 8500 block of Liberty Road in Randallstown sold a Money Explosion ticket worth $50,000. And Royal Farms store in the 4300 block of Hollins Ferry Road in Halethorpe sold a Show Me $100,000! ticket worth $50,000. All three tickets were claimed by the winners.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO