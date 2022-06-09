ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peach State LB Jalen Smith Previews Rocky Top Official Visit

By Matt Ray
2023 Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School linebacker Jalen Smith currently holds 40 Division 1 offers. He has already taken one official visit to Virginia; he will take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, then he will finish out the month at Texas and Pitt, accordingly. Before making his way to Knoxville, the 6'2", 215lbs prospect sat down with Volunteer Country to preview the visit.

"I am looking forward to seeing more of the school," Smith said of what he is looking for during the official visit weekend. "Last time I went, I was able to see a good bit, but now, coming on an official visit will be more hands-on and personal, so I am very excited about that. Then I just want to see what they have for me like their plan coming in, as far as education, football-wise and stuff like that."

Smith plans to major in Sports Nutrition.

This weekend's trip will mark the second official visit for Smith, and while there is a little more comfortable about the process, he is still feeling nervous excitement.

"I would say, I guess so, as far as knowing what to expect, but everybody has different plans for you, so I am still excited and a little nervous as well," he said about feeling more comfortable going into his second visit.

One thing that will offer Smith comfort during the weekend is that he has built a strong bond with Tennessee's coach staff to this point.

"It has been a combination, really," Smith said of the communication with Tennessee. "Coach BJ, Coach Heupel, and Coach (Chad) Creamer have all been consistent in staying in contact with me. I would say I have got a good relationship with each one of them."

With over 40 Division 1 offers in hand, Smith has spent a lot of time talking to college coaches, but the genuineness of Tennessee's staff has certainly caught his attention.

"A lot of people preach family atmosphere and things like that, but I feel like it is very genuine with them," Smith added about what is different about Tennessee's staff. "I feel like they actually believe it. For me, going away from home, I want a family atmosphere for myself and to find a second home. I think that is something I see from them. Coach BJ is a great linebacker coach, and I would love to learn from him. Then Coach Heupel is going to do great things at Tennessee."

Smith, like any recruit, will look for answers during this important official visit, but he has already had a chance to learn a lot about how Tennessee plans to use him if he chooses to come to Knoxville.

"Before even the official visit had been set, Coach BJ and I had talked a lot about that," Smith said about asking questions on the scheme and fit during the weekend. "Even during my first visit, he sat me down and talked to me about how they would use me and sees me fitting into what they would do. I got to watch a practice, so I was able to get a pretty good feel for what they do."

Smith plans to use these official visits to help him make a decision by the end of this month.

"I want to tell a school at the end of June that I am coming, but I am going to officially announce which school in July. I feel like a lot of schools I am going to have a lot of great, similar things, so it is going to be hard to choose. I am going to have to feel right about finding that feeling of this is home. I think that is what it is going to come down to.

