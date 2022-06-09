ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Tony Vitello Previews NCAA Super Regional Against Notre Dame

By Jack Foster
 4 days ago

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Thursday to preview the Vols' upcoming NCAA Super Regional showdown against Notre Dame in Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend.

Vitello talked what Notre Dame brings to the table, focusing on their deep pitching staff and organized head coach Link Jarrett. Tennessee's skipper also touched on keys to his team, who the starting pitchers will be for Friday and Saturday's game and more.

Vitello's entire pre-tournament availability is in the video above.

First pitch between the top-ranked Vols and the Fighting Irish is set for 6 p.m. ET on Friday in Knoxville. ESPN2 has the stream.

The Spun

Tennessee Baseball Manager Reacts To Shocking Upset Loss

The Tennessee Volunteers aren't going to Omaha. Notre Dame eliminated the top-seeded squad from the NCAA's college baseball super regionals with a 7-3 upset on Sunday. Down 3-1 after six, the Fighting Irish scored three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to stun the Volunteers in Knoxville. Per...
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Had A Message For Tennessee Fans Sunday

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin definitely enjoyed the results of today's NCAA baseball super regionals. While top-ranked Tennessee was stunningly eliminated by Notre Dame, Ole Miss shutout Southern Miss to advance to the College World Series. The Rebels didn't even finish the regular season with a winning record in...
VolunteerCountry

Prized Edge Rusher Rico Walker Talks Vols

Las Vegas, Nevada-- A collection of the nation's top talent has assembled in Las Vegas for Overtime's 7v7 event. One prospect in attendance is prized Hickory (N.C.) edge rusher Rico Walker. The versatile, 6'4", 225lbs prospect discussed his thoughts on Tennessee with Volunteer Country following day ...
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
