Watch: Tony Vitello Previews NCAA Super Regional Against Notre Dame

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media on Thursday to preview the Vols' upcoming NCAA Super Regional showdown against Notre Dame in Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend.

Vitello talked what Notre Dame brings to the table, focusing on their deep pitching staff and organized head coach Link Jarrett. Tennessee's skipper also touched on keys to his team, who the starting pitchers will be for Friday and Saturday's game and more.

Vitello's entire pre-tournament availability is in the video above.

First pitch between the top-ranked Vols and the Fighting Irish is set for 6 p.m. ET on Friday in Knoxville. ESPN2 has the stream.