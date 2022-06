At the county elections office in San Luis Obispo, the county clerk-recorders staff will resume counting ballots today. They counted ballots on Friday, after taking a couple days off after election day. They counted about 6,000 ballots on Friday. So, there are now about 42,000 ballots remaining to be counted. Those include vote by mail ballots which were dropped off at precincts on or before election day. Ballots which were put in the mail and arrived on election day. And a few others which have turned up.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO