Users of the crypto lending platform, Celsius, have been left biting their nails following an announcement that the network has paused withdrawals, swaps, and transfers between customers. This was done in order to “put Celsius in a better position to honor, over time, its withdrawal obligations. In service of that commitment and to adhere to our risk management framework, we have activated a clause in our Terms of Use that will allow for this process to take place.”

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO