Michigan politician arrested for charges tied to January 6 riot

(The Center Square) – A Kentucky lawmaker told colleagues last week that he wants them to “keep an open mind” about the possibilities for nuclear energy in the state. State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, made the remark at the end of last Thursday’s Interim Joint Committee on Natural Resources and Energy meeting in Frankfort. The nearly two-hour meeting included a 40-minute discussion on nuclear feasibility, with presentations by representatives from the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council, the Idaho National Laboratory, and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO