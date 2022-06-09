ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reports of a bicyclist struck on Dana Avenue in Evanston

By Gianna Vitali
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a bicyclist struck...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

1 injured in West End shooting

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the West End early Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. at the corner of Colerain Avenue and York Street. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Two people were seen being taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati: Crash closes entrance ramp to I-71 in Columbia Township

CINCINNATI — A Monday afternoon crash has shut down an entrance ramp to I-71 in Cincinnati, according to police. Authorities say the crash happened at southbound Exit 9 toward Red Bank Road in Columbia Township. Police have not reported any injuries sustained in the crash. It is unknown when...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in Pleasant Ridge crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is dead in a Pleasant Ridge crash overnight, according to Cincinnati police. District 2 officers said they were called to the intersection of Highland Drive and Lester Road at 10:08 p.m. Monday. The crash occurred on Highland Avenue between Ridge Avenue and Lester Road, according...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 shot, 2 in custody in West End, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is shot and two others are in custody in the West End early Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Colerain Avenue for a report of a shooting about 4 a.m., according to the night chief, Lt. Tim Lanter. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

2 in custody after early morning West End shooting

CINCINNATI — Two people have been taken into custody after one person was shot in the West End early Tuesday morning. The situation started to unfold just after 3:30 a.m. at Colerain Ave. at York Street. Officials say the person who was shot was taken to U.C. Medical Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Ridge

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A driver has died following a single-vehicle crash in Pleasant Ridge on Monday. According to Cincinnati police, the crash happened on Highland Avenue between Ridge Avenue and Lester Road. The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they later died, police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

SWAT, police say standoff in Fort Thomas has ended

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Fort Thomas Police are currently investigating after an active standoff situation Monday evening. Police confirmed they responded to a situation in the 800-block of Grand Avenue. WLWT anchor Steven Albritton went to the scene for live updates. Albritton says police have told neighbors and residents...
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

Police close section of Rosa Park Street due to safety concerns

CINCINNATI — Rosa Parks Street between Freedom Way and 2nd Street is closed because of a loose window in a nearby building. Police reported the street closure at 1:45 p.m. Monday afternoon. The fear is that the window may fall into the street, impacting public safety. This story will...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police take 1 into custody after west side bank robbery

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have one person in custody after a robbery at a west side bank Monday morning. Authorities responded to U.S. Bank at 925 West 8th Street at 9:40 a.m. Police said the suspect, later identified 37-year-old Londell Swanigan, entered the bank and passed a note to...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRC

Police find stolen money, note on bank robbery suspect

QUEENSGATE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police quickly arrested a bank robbery suspect in Queensgate Monday. Police say Londell Swanigan, 37, targeted the US Bank on West Eighth Street at 9:40 a.m. Swanigan handed a teller a note that announced the bank robbery. The note demanded money and ordered the teller...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

37-year-old man shot, killed in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Walnut Hills on Saturday, according to Cincinnati Police. The shooting occurred near the 2500 block of Gilbert Avenue around 11:34 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, the victim was pronounced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cleves Warsaw Road closes this week for water main tie-in

CINCINNATI — Cleves Warsaw Road at the Heather Ridge subdivision will be closed while crews perform a water main tie-in, according to the Hamilton County Engineers office. The road will be closed from Monday through Friday, June 17. A detour will be available via Ebenezer Road, Rapid Run Road...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy