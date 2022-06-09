Michigan politician arrested for charges tied to January 6 riot

On Saturday, June 11th Hellfighters USA hosted Rolling Glory 3, a nationwide unifying relay of American Flags that began in California and will end at its final destination of Washington D.C. This event was to honor the thirteen American soldiers who gave their lives during a suicide attack at Kabul,...
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Swallow-tailed kites are among Mississippi’s most striking birds with their contrasting black and white feathers and long V-shaped tails. Researchers have asked that sightings of swallow-tailed kites in Mississippi be reported for several years, but this year the public’s help is more important in keeping tabs on the birds.
