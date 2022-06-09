ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Jim Carrey, Chris Rock Celebrate Bob Saget in Trailer for All-Star Netflix Tribute

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSSZn_0g5nK9XE00

Jim Carrey , Chris Rock , John Mayer , and John Stamos lead an all-star tribute to the late Bob Saget in a new Netflix comedy special out tomorrow, June 10.

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute also includes friends, co-stars and fellow comics like Jackson Browne, Dave Chappelle, Michael Keaton, Jeff Ross, Jon Lovitz and Full House ’s Dave Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure.

In the new trailer for the special, the comedians involved tap into Saget’s trademark dark humor , welcoming attendees to “the Bob superspreader.” “We’re coming to see you, Bob,” Carrey quips of the Covid risk.

(As Rock noted of the occasion, “I think it’s sad that motherfucker had to die to get Jim Carrey back on stage.”)

Stamos and Mayer — both pallbearers at Saget’s funeral — serve as the house band for the special, which also features an appearance from Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo-Saget.

The late comedian and Full House star was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9 at the age of 65; an autopsy confirmed that Saget died from accidental blunt head trauma, but it remains unclear how he sustained the fatal injury.

Rolling Stone

