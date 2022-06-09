ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Longhorns featured on On3's top 10 CFB wide receivers

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
Texas wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor could prove to be one of the scariest duos in the nation.

Both pass catchers are featured on On3 Sports’ top 10 wide receivers in the country. Worthy came in at No. 5 with a 98 rating while his counterpart Neyor is ranked No. 9 with a score of 96.

The Longhorns are the only team with two guys inside the top 10.

Worthy broke onto the scene as a freshman All-American in 2021. The former four-star stepped in as Texas’ wide receiver No. 1 and hauled in 62 passes for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns. Improved quarterback play and more weapons around him should help Worthy take his game to the next level in 2022.

Neyor was one of Texas’ most important transfer portal pickups of the offseason. The former Wyoming Cowboy totaled 878 yards and 12 touchdowns on 44 receptions in 2021, good for about 20 yards per catch. He adds another threat to Texas’ offense to take some of the attention away from Bijan Robinson and Worthy.

The spring game provided a glimpse of Neyor’s big-play ability as he snagged a 62-yard touchdown pass from Quinn Ewers.

Texas’ wide receiver unit is in good shape with Worthy and Neyor leading the charge. Steve Sarkisian and Brennan Marion have done a great job re-tooling the position as a whole.

