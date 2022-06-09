Senior Center Facing Cuts; Needs to Raise $50,000

Virginia Diane Woods-Caudle-Roberson, affectionately known as Diane or Ginny, was born September 18, 1938, in Wake County, North Carolina to the late Walter and Lessie (Battle) Woods. Virginia graduated from W.E.B. Dubois High School in May of 1956. She then married Solomon Caudle and moved to Buffalo, New York where she gave birth to her five children. In 1966, she moved to Newark, New Jersey. Subsequently, she and Solomon divorced, and Virginia became a single parent rearing five children through the turbulent times of racial and gender discrimination in the north. She overcame these challenges and was employed by NJ Bell Telephone, now known as Verizon, and became one of the first women in the history of NJ Bell to hold the position of Frame-man. Then, despite the housing discrimination market, she purchased a three-family house in the Vailsburg section of Newark, away from the toils of the ghetto, to provide her children a better life that included a safer home and better schools. Shortly after moving into their new home, city-imposed ordinances required that she make repairs and paint the house. Short on funds, Virginia decided to do the painting herself. During the summer of 1972, although only 4 feet 11 inches tall, Virginia climbed a 44-foot ladder, and with very little help, painted her house; an accomplishment she often laughed about and one of which she was very proud.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO