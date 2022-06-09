Blue Force to Spend $3M and Create 125 New Jobs in WF

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 13 Jun 2022 13:50:31 -0400: Trash/Debris on Private Property at Address: 517 E Juniper Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. 2 houses on juniper have had bulk waste placed at curb for several weeks. One sofa stand next door hoses and other large debris.
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 12 Jun 2022 17:35:39 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) at Address: 858 Stadium Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Rating: 1. And the weeds are still growing on this unmoved strip on Stadium behind the Staffordshire Subdivision. Looks so ugly...
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 12 Jun 2022 16:27:01 -0400: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 723 S Main St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Storm drain clogged on the opposite side of the driveway. The road is starting to wash out around the drain pipe. For more information or to add...
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 10 Jun 2022 20:30:35 -0400: Illicit Discharge at Address: 240 Carroll St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Along the dirt path to the overlook deck of the wetland area there is a raw sewage leak. For more information or to add or update information,...
The Wake Forest Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the restrooms at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road. Sometime late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, vandals used rocks and other items to shatter glass doors and mirrors, clog toilets, and smash sinks.
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 10 Jun 2022 17:14:11 -0400: Pothole at Address: 104 S White St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Not a pothole. Middle support for train tracks crossing E. Roosevelt Ave. Going towards the seminary. Two cracks in the center arch, one looks more than just superficial. Has someone looked at this and assessed if repairs needed? Hate for train to derail or for overhead to fail if car under tracks at stop light.
Comments / 0