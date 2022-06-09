Blue Force to Spend $3M and Create 125 New Jobs in WF

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 10 Jun 2022 17:14:11 -0400: Pothole at Address: 104 S White St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Not a pothole. Middle support for train tracks crossing E. Roosevelt Ave. Going towards the seminary. Two cracks in the center arch, one looks more than just superficial. Has someone looked at this and assessed if repairs needed? Hate for train to derail or for overhead to fail if car under tracks at stop light.

