ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Blue Force to Spend $3M and Create 125 New Jobs in WF

By News Hound
wfncnews.com
 4 days ago

An aircraft manufacturer is tapping Wake Forest for a new Integration Facility...

wfncnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Forest, NC
Business
City
Wake Forest, NC
wfncnews.com

Little Shitty Vandals Destroy Wake Forest Joyner Park Restrooms

The Wake Forest Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the restrooms at E. Carroll Joyner Park, 701 Harris Road. Sometime late Saturday evening or early Sunday morning, vandals used rocks and other items to shatter glass doors and mirrors, clog toilets, and smash sinks.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Pothole – Fri, 10 Jun 2022 17:14:11 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 10 Jun 2022 17:14:11 -0400: Pothole at Address: 104 S White St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Not a pothole. Middle support for train tracks crossing E. Roosevelt Ave. Going towards the seminary. Two cracks in the center arch, one looks more than just superficial. Has someone looked at this and assessed if repairs needed? Hate for train to derail or for overhead to fail if car under tracks at stop light.

Comments / 0

Community Policy