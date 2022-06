CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old army soldier allegedly shot himself after shooting and killing his ex-wife and her mother as she held their 4-month-old child. According to WSB-TV, on Sunday, May 22, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an area near Autumn Brook Drive to a report of a shooting. Inside the home, authorities reportedly found two victims: 30-year-old Victoria Thomas and her mother, Myrna Garcia. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene while Garcia was transported to a hospital in critical condition, WSB reports.

