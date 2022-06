Today’s digital-centric consumer expects seamless experiences with retailers when they interact online or in person. They prefer to have their own online account, accessible via browser or mobile app, so the retailer knows exactly who they are and their purchase history. They want to be able to opt into reward, rebate, and coupon programs, and they expect accurate and timely information at their fingertips concerning in-store inventory and availability (I call this the “liquidation of demand”). The consumer expects all retailers to adopt the digital connectivity of others—that is, they expect all interactions to be the same as Uber or Starbucks.

RETAIL ・ 12 HOURS AGO