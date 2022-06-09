Michigan politician arrested for charges tied to January 6 riot

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is known as the "Live Free or Die" state that prides itself on a low financial burden for residents with no personal income or sales taxes. But when it comes to local property – or real estate – taxes, not so much....
A sign at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Concord directs patients toward a drive-thru testing area for COVID-19 last month. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin) As COVID-19 cases increase, just two residents at Strafford County’s 229-bed nursing home have tested positive this year. County administrator Ray Bower attributes that to a robust testing program paid for with federal money.
Comments / 0